Birthdays & Anniversaries

NICO ANDRES SOTO (3)

GAVIN ROSE (10)

CRISSA BERRY (22)

GERALDINE CORRELL

KIM PHARRIES (61)

DEWAYNE SCHROEDER (61)

APRIL GLOVER

CHANCELYNN ADAMS (10)

TAYLOR SMITH (18)

BILLY & MELODY JENNINGS (47 YEARS)

JAKE & BRITTNEE CASTLE (14 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM