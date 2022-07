Birthdays

DAVID PARKER (25)

BOBBY ELLEDGE

ELIZA MCLAUGHLIN (19)

EZMERAIH NEVAREZ (6)

BECKIE TOLLESON (50)

CARLOS CASTILLO (50)

ROBERT HASSELL (61)

DOREEN RUSSELL

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM