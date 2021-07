BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY

KATHY CHRISTY (72)

JODI R. WHITE (41)

AUBREE GARCIA (8)

CAM MONTOYA

PAUL DENNIS WALLACE (55)

JAYNAE VILLASTGRIGO (14)

JACKIE BERRY (63)

RITA SIERRA (42)

PAUL & TERESA WHARTON (38 YEARS)

SATURDAY

Mary Smith (54)

SUNDAY

BLAINE RYAN WILLEFORD (36)

KOBE BUSBY

CAMERYN KNIGHT (13)

GREG WEAVER

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.