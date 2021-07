BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY

BUBBA SCHULZ (17)

ROSEMARY GRAY

LYNN WYATT (6)

AUSTIN BARR

MANUEL BORREGO

SARAH & JON GORDON (50 YEARS)

SATURDAY

SKYLAN RICE

DANIELLE BLOXHAM (31)

HAYDEN RENFRO (26)

BRYAN KNOX (42)

SUNDAY

ELIZABETH SOTO (51)

TANDI HUMPHREY

JOY REYNOLDS DRULLINGER (56)

TOM REYNOLDS (55)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.