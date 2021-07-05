7/5/21 Anniversary

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Unraveling The Mysteries
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Press watchdog puts Hungarian PM Orban on ‘predators’ list
Blue Jackets goalie dies after fall in fireworks accident
Spain restricts some nightlife as virus surges among young
Summer camping essentials 2021
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
Indy 500
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Masters Report
Golf
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Top Stories
Matsuyama has green jacket and seeks gold in home Olympics
Naomi Osaka’s return to action highlights Olympic tennis
Djokovic wins at Wimbledon for 50th major quarterfinal berth
The Latest: Fucsovics beats Rublev to reach Wimbledon QFs
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
2021 FCA all-star game: large school softball – June 11, 2021
Video
Top Stories
2021 FCA all-star game: small school softball – June 11, 2021
Video
Top Stories
2021 FCA all-star game: small school baseball – June 11, 2021
Video
2021 FCA all-star game: large school baseball – June 11, 2021
Video
2021 FCA all-star game: boys soccer – June 11, 2021
Video
2021 FCA all-star game: girls soccer – June 11, 2021
Video
Contests
Moo or False Trivia Contest
Beat The Heat Giveaway
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Destination Texas
Senior Sendoff
Class of 2021 Honors
Hello Texoma
Helping the Helpers
Events
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
JJ – 06-29-21
Video
Top Stories
Abby – 06-22-21
Video
Hudson – 06-16-21
Video
Real Estate Minute – 06-10-2021
Video
Andrew – 06-08-21
Video
Lifestyle
Springtime in Texoma
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Talking Texoma – Graham Chamber – 07-02-2021
Video
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 07-01-2021
Video
Real Estate Minute – 06-24-2021
Video
Peace of mind for your family
Video
June is National Safety Month
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Get Our Daily Newsletter
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
7/5/21 Anniversary
Birthdays
Posted:
Jul 5, 2021 / 08:17 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 5, 2021 / 08:17 AM CDT
John & Donna Trahan (30 Years)
Don't Miss
Submit Your Hello Texoma!
Next 103 Degree Day Contest
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Auto Racing Challenge
Gallery
Nurses Among Us
Gallery
Talking Texoma
Gallery
Buy Local Texoma
Gallery
Tuesday’s Child
Gallery
Live Stream
Gallery
July 23 2021 05:30 am
Trending Stories
Sales boom during pandemic for Texoma tiny home producer
Video
Weather
Familia Gutiérrez Restaurant looking to raise funeral funds for shooting victim
Video
Husband allegedly ties wife’s hands to gun, points it at her face and tells her if she moves it will go off
State of Texas: Border, voting rights loom large as special session nears
Video
Latest News
Newsfeed Now: Celebrating the people who served our country for our freedom
Video
Fourth in the Falls makes long-anticipated return
Video
Familia Gutiérrez Restaurant looking to raise funeral funds for shooting victim
Video
More Local News