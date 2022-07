Birthdays & Anniversaries

FRIDAY

MIA ELLEDGE (4)

MARY BURRIS (90)

DIANE MORGAN

TOMMY NARVAIS

HAYDEN BROWN (20)

DAN& TINA ALLEY (33 YEARS)

SATURDAY

DELIA GALE (61)

PRINCETON ADAMS

LAYLA ROSENBURGER (13)

CHUCK PETERS (38)

ALBERT SOSA (60)

CALEB BROWN (26)

SUNDAY

MIA ELLEDGE (4)

BRITTEN NANCE (1)

WESLEY HUTCHINSON (4)

TERRY & DONNA O’DELL (46 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM