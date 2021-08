BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

GAIL ELLEDGE

LANE HOFF (13)

LEON ABRIEL SHAW (10)

DEBBIE & RANDY HALENCAK (39 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.