8/27/21 Birthdays Anniversaries

BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

FRIDAY

JENE SIMONS

ARIA MOSS (10)

CATHERINE HOFF (14)

CAROL MORTON

BECKY KINDER

CAROL MORTON (79)

CECILIA TAYLOR (65)

RICK BEREND (74)

KAILEE GLOVER

RAY & ANGIE NEWTON (33 YEARS)

MIKE & CRYSTAL EDWARDS (5 YEARS)

Saturday

JOHN HUNTER JR (43)

ALESSANDRA GAGNE

ELIZABETH WATKINS

CHRISTI CRUMP

DEANNA REED

KYRA KLOXIN

Sunday

AMBER MOENNING

KHLOE DELVALLE (12)

SCOTTY BRYANT HOWERY (23)

HATTIE BUCHANAN (28)

GARY NEAL

KINZLEE SHAW (7)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.