Birthdays

FRIDAY

MONICA MARTINEZ

KENNADI WOFFORD (13)

BEVERLY COLEMAN (55)

KINSLEY CHANCELLOR (1)

BILLY M. CASTLE (60)

SATURDAY

DEREK ERSKINE

WHITNEY SHRADER

BRITTNEE CASTLE

Sammie Lee Curtis Howery (18)

SUNDAY

ANN FORSGREN

MELISSA SILVA

JESSE TORRES JR.

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM