BIRTHDAYS

MATTHEW BUCKMASTER

SUE MORRIS

RUBY HENDERSON

MARK JOHN FIGUEROA (50)

PATRICK GILBERT

SIMON FLORES (71)

ERIC JONES

HEATH ALDRICH

KARLOS RODRIGUEZ (18)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.