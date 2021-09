BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARY

BRI HOFF (16)

GLENDA BRISCOE

SHARI MCGILL

KRYSTAL WATSON (35)

BARBARA ALFORD-MILLER (65)

MICHAEL BROWN (15)

LEROY THREET

DALLAS & PAT BEEKS (49 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.