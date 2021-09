BIRTHDAYSS

LOIS TURKETT

DARRELL REID

DONNA DEATON (42)

GILDA AVILA

ALAINS MORTON (7)

WAYNE RICHEY (80)

HANNAH WEST (21)

SHAWN WILTSE JR (20)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.