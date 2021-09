BIRTHDAYS

PETE RAMOS

CYNTHIA HOWERY (38)

DEE DEE ROBBINS CHANDLER (50)

MARY CRIDDLE (62)

KYLIE BEYER (9)

RASHAD HICKMAN SR (47)

LORRIN PEIGNE (21)

JADA HICKMAN (21)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.