Birthdays

FRIDAY

TODD HRNCIRIK

DANE KIESCHNICK (18)

ANNABELLE MCNEILL (10)

CHRISTOPHER AMADOR (31)

LEXI TAYLOR (16)

CAMRON KELSEY (17)

BROOKE SCHREIBER

SATURDAY

LIZZIE OLDHAM (11)

ROBBIE J. CATO (67)

THELMA ROUTON

MARCUS DELGADO (15)

MADDIE BROCK (13)

ROBIN LARA

COLIN SCHREIBER

SUNDAY

MARTHA MOORE (57)

RAYMIE WHEELER (34)

MINNIE HUNTER (104)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM