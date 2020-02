HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

JOSH GROBAN (38) CHELSEA CLINTON (39) DARRELL FRANKLIN (50)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Greg (PAPA) Bagley

Brad Mills

Candice McKee

Lindsay Mata (35)

Jamie Mata (38)

Abby Jo Turner (17)

Melissa Luna (34)

April Anderson (45)

Kooper Wood (11)

Russell Bettinger (69)

Dylan Berlin (14)

Jacobi Pedigo (9)

Ana Nuñez (32)

Larry Carter (50)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.