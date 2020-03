LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Nellie Ruth Buchanan (22)

Charia Williams (41)

Kristin Broussard

Abby Kay Zotz (30)

Kris Gossom

Joe Nield

Leann Zotz Huckabee (30)

COLTER NASH GRAVES (10)

Debbie Reeder (9)

Heather Marie

Cameron Dandridge (17)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.