LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS

Patrick velez (51)

Kevin Stimelsky (51)

Patricia G Taylor (66)

Mia Elledge (2)

Oscar Rueda Jr (13)

Hayden Brown (18)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.