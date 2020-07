LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS

Myrna Brawner

DEWARD DUNN (75)

Erik Sabine (40)

Julie Ann Armstrong (49)

Wyatt Watkins (6)

Tarah Zotz (22)

Jim Persick (80)

PRESLEE RICKSON (21)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.