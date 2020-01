Birthdays 1-29-20

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

ADAM LAMBERT (38) OPRAH WINFREY (66) TOM SELLECK (75)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

VIRGINIA HEARN (106)

Karson Keith Rich (11)

Margie Cruz (90)

Mia Duran (11)

Elijah Jasmer (7)

Stacey Rogers

Pollye Moore

RUTH GALLAWAY (93)

Jason Ramon (42)

Emily Fernanda Rodriguez (6)

Karson Keith Rich (11)

Brandon Berend (13)

Jaya Summers (16)

Kaine Johnson (14)

Melissa Kelver

Kim Holmes

Sherl Clemons (66)

Margie Cruz (90)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.