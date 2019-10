HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

BELLA HADID (23) Scotty McCreery (26) Sharon Osbourne (67)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

WENDELL FINNEGAN

Haley Adkins (23)

Tomas Castro (11)

Amanda Cantrell (40)

Jennifer Fenoglio (42)

Fred Henry

Nellie Hernandez

Benjamin Brown (14)

Somalia Harrell (26)

Kennon Reed (21)

Alma Pennartz (94)

Gabriel Watkins (11)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.