HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Jenna Bush Hager (38) Joel Kinnaman (40) Christina Applegate (48)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Corbyn Besson (21)

Janalee Toney (57)

Keegan Humphreys (14)

Soxans Andels (1)

Andrew Rios (28)

Camron Ward

Kevin Rodgers (46)

Candi Ratcliff (36)

David Chandler (61)

Myne Peacock (53)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.