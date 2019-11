HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Sean Combs (50) Matthew McConaughey (50) Ralph Macchio (58)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

David Villastrigo III (10)

Ethan Ripkowski (10)

Rayshad Danials (11)

Mikey Wadsworth

Jeff Hass

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.