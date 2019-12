HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Ellie Goulding (33) LeBron James (35) Tiger Woods (44)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Patricia Duron

Amber McLaughlin

Felicia McLaughlin

Cody North

Nathen Roberts (27)

Renee Lewis

Bob Zotz (50)

Griffin Snyder (2)

Devona King (49)

Charles Parr Jr. (62)

Debbie Wolf (67)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.