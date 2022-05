Birthdays

FRIDAY

ROWDY ELLEDGE

KRISTALINA SCHLUMPF

SATURDAY

EMILEE ROCHA

ECTOR GARCIA

PAUL SUNDERMAN

SUNDAY

RILEY WHEELER (30)

CANYON CARR (16)

JEANINE HICKEY (46)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM