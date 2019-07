HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Kulture Kiari Cephus (1), ANTONIO BROWN (31), Sofía Vergara (47)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Ariana Paniagua (15)

Scotty Woodward (30)

Madison Wellman

Andrea Allen

Praylee Patterson (7)

Gretchen Nielsen

Shannon Chelf

Nick Torres (11)

Amerin Crenshaw

David Brahier

Marti Hamilton

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.