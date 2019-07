Birthdays 7-18-19

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

KRISTEN BELL (39), PRIYANKA CHOPRA (37), VIN DIESEL (52)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Charity Dunn (42)

blaine ryan WILLEFORD

Ruben Paniagua Sr. (65)

Lola Luster (8)

Preston Hall (16)

Sarah Foerster

MONNIE MORRIS (92)

JERRY SYPERT JR. (41)

Jerry Sypert SR. (64)

Cameryn Jayde Knight (11)

EZAIAH NEVAREZ (12)

Suki Brooks (58)

Christy Crowley Johnson (40)

Rudy Ramirez Sr. (53)

Euthelva Smith (76)

Rob Propp

Katelyne Johnson

Aaron Weddle

Ron Neubert

Kera Alaniz

Brittany Griffin

Ethan Lujan (16)

Mary Hampton (72)

Amelia Gonzalez

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.