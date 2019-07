HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

JACK WHITE (44), COURTNEY LOVE (55), TOM HANKS (63)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

GERTRUD ANN CHAPPELL (100)

PATRICIA G TAYLOR (65)

CISSY COUCH

CHARLIE HALL (63)

KELLI COBB (45)

THERESA DITMORE (50)

CAYDEN SCOGGINS (12)

DAVID RHYNE

KARLEE HUGHES (6)

KENZIE RIPPERGER

LAYLA ROSENBERGER

PARKER HAMILTON (35)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.