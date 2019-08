HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

JENNIFER LAWRENCE (29) | JOE JONAS (30) | BEN AFFLECK (47)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

DONNA TRAHAN

KOBY PETERSON (13)

DEE ANN CLIFTON (57)

KIM JENNINGS

McKenzie Bradshaw (10)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.