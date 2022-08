Birthday

RICHARD WILLHOIT (57)

SIMON FLORES (72)

PAIGE GREEN (17)

JACK RICKETT

MARIA MELESIO

CHASE SCHREIBER

JACIE SHEA MOSS (12)

KYLIE BURNS (17)

ERICA AMADOR (45)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM