Birthdays & Anniversaries 02-13-2020

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

JERRY SPRINGER

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Indie Kimber Moenning (1)

Marcella Gilbert (1)

Kelby Jones (14)

LINDSEY HICKAM

Chris Coulahan

Arthur “AJ” Madden (60)

Terry Rios

Denna Chandler (73)

Ralph Garcia (33)

Idiana Sanchez (30)

Paige Graves

Johnny Harrison

Sarah Goolsby (35)

Elliott & Morgan Davis (1 YEAR)

William & Caycie Guthrie (4 YEARS)

Gary & Debbie Haynes (38 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.