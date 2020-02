Birthdays & Anniversaries 02-20-2020

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

TREVOR NOAH (35) RIHANNA (31) CHARLES BARKLEY (56) CINDY CRAWFORD (54) SIDNEY POITIER (92) BRIAN LITTRELL (40)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Jennifer Tingle Bolf (47)

JENNIFER VOLS (47)

Greg Owen (47)

Colby Broussard (36)

Chelsea Putney (36)

Kristen Garrison (31)

Julie Green (20)

Becky Key (56)

Harold Newton

Jayce Martin (25)

Christopher Pepper (33)

Bill Ramirez (72)

Harlyn Aldrich (2)

Taylor Porter

Trey Borrego (15)

A.C. Gaut

Roman Lungsford

Leslie Parra (24)

Kim James

Kimberly & Dan Syers (16 YEARS)

Jerry & Cheryl Whatley (32 YEARS)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.