Birthdays & Anniversaries 03-25-2020

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

ARETHA FRANKLIN ELTON JOHN BIG SEAN

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Randy Rowe, Jr

Chrisonda Rodriguez

Bree Taylor (35)

Merrily Smith (6)

Lacy Murphey (40)

Chris CK King

Sierra Story

Kendra Calicutt

Carl Kendricks (45)

Alfrenda Beal (41)

Kaden Erskine

Ivan Barron (11)

Leo Smith (71)

Leo & Gwen Smith (48 Years)

Bob & Alice Oden (59 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.