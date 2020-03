LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Heston Harney (12)

JE Perry (80)

Linda Blaylock

Trish Wood

Feilx Gonzales

Joseph Stokes

Jayda Landwehr (21)

Paxton Whitaker (20)

Madilyn Lindley (15)

Annalecia Canedo (34)

Tayde Beckham (8)

Brylan Dickey (10)

Sean Hoff

Barry & Michelle Haines (19 YEARS)

JE & Bobbie Jean Perry (59 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.