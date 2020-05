LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Maurine Pettus (100)

Shellie Green (50)

Taylor Hendry (19)

Guy Traylor

Kyler Boone (7)

Kohl Hollis (13)

Denise White (36)

Mary Linetta Zollicoffer (52)

Meaghan Jordan

Ryan & Brandi Lucero (4 Years)

Gerald & LaFreda Hill (5 Years)

Steve & Lisa Harris (5 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.