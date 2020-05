LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

FRIDAY

Olivia Salinas (100)

Hunter Herndon (16)

Kasie Howard (13)

Renee Sapata

Jodie Odom

Tony Torres (48)

Dale & Terry Keen (15 Years)

Adolf & Virginia Kubicek (44 Years)

SATURDAY

Stephen Otto (61)

Wendie Sherrell (60)

Jasmyne Rueda (16)

SUNDAY

Keyton Berry (19)

Charlie Beaver (58)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.