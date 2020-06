LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Clayton Wakefield (12)

Billy Bilyeu (47)

Chip Hall

Gage wheeler (28)

Ben McCain

Terry Haws

Sherrie King

Jim Pitman

Dominique & Dawn Ramos (12 years)

Jerry & Brenda Nickerson (50 years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.