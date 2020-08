TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Cierra Villastrigo (21)

Angie Adair (13)

Mark Hoff

Levi Hoff (6)

Megan Arrington (25)

Jayme Pedigo (5)

Justin Boone (41)

Roger & Denise Truax (25 Years)

Randy & Vicky Parsons (25 Years)

TERRY & Debra CHAPMAN (37 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.