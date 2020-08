TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

FRIDAY

Kevin Grider

SHATOYA DELVALLE (21)

Kyle Lukert (46)

George Senn

Calyn Chism (13)

Christina Villastrigo

Ronnie & Deliese Nusser (38 Years)

Sean & Sarah Hoff (16 Years)

SATURDAY

Geoffrey Burnett (13)

Donna Trahan

DeeAnn Clifton

SUNDAY

KK Johnson (16)

Craig Connor

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.