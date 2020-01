Birthdays & Anniversaries 1-3-20

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New year, new opportunities to break old habits! Smoking tends to always be at the top of the list for New Year's resolutions, and according to a study on smoking cessation by National Jewish Health, 1.3 million smokers try to quit every year.

Most people need a good wake up call from the experts, like United Regional’s respiratory health director, Darrin French.