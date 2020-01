Birthdays & Anniversaries 1-7-20

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Blue Ivy Carter (8) Sofia Wylie (16) Nicolas Cage (56)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Sebastian Ledezma (7)

Nolan Lee (15)

Gavin Stouder (18)

Lawanna Hutson (76)

Atlea Cooke (17)

KAYLYNN CROW

Makenzi Renfro (16)

Megan Marqie Moenning -Goins

Eddie Garcia

Leah Tillet (5)

Tommy Johnson (16)

Kathy Smith (60)

Lisa Pettijohn

Patti Pounds

Glen Perry (79)

Addalissa Ventura

Lucero Maldonado

Tray & Rhonda Weckar

Tony & Monica Veretto (8)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.