Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-14-19

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

USHER (41) Jon Seda (49) Ralph Lauren (80)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

LESLIE REED

Harper Ostermann (3)

Chase Rholand Stafford (16)

robert cannedy (8)

Braelyn Casteel (11)

Jeffrey Snyder (36)

Chad Long (33)

Cristina Marie Rodriguez (21)

Jeremy & Chelsea Jones (8)

Bill & Ruthie Thomas (30)

CONNIE & RICKY FUTCH (52)

Ray & Judy Brantley (55)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.