Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-15-19

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Keyshia Cole (38) Ginuwine (49) Tito Jackson (66)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Laken Canada (27)

Amanda Ahern (37)

Jestyna Lopez (16)

Jacob Blackwell (23)

Kevin Burross

Madeline Glass (12)

Seth Mulholland (6)

Emily Dillard (17)

John Michael Logsdon (12)

Justin Moratinos (30)

Gary & Wendy Dotson (7)

Joe & Andria O’Brien (31)

Donnie & Brenda Shelton (43)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.