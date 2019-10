HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

FRANK OCEAN (32) Troian Bellisario (34) BRAD PAISLEY (47)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Nevalene Shell (59)

Doris Long

SHELLY KEY

Ava Mendoza (1)

Kaci Brewster (15)

Roy Lackey (45)

Mary garlets (45)

Jordyn Esquivel (5)

Larry Hardin (80)

Josie Uranga

Ruth Coe (90)

Jake Vaughn (32)

Amy and Lee Teel (1)

Bryan and Sarah Peeler (19)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.