Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-13-19

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Monique Coleman (39) Gerard Butler (50) Whoopi Goldberg (64)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Garret Jackson (18)

Vickie Nason

Emily Campbell (15)

Hunter Lynn (23)

Lisa harris (50)

Norman B. Carpenter II (6)

LaDainin Worthy (12)

Elliott Campbell (9)

Sandy Park

Al Phipps

Crystalynne Brooks (30)

Kathy Howell (50)

Deb Dougherty

Tim Averett

Billy & Sharon Castle (37)

Sam & Debbie Sumpter (38)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.