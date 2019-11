Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-26-19

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Matt Carpenter (34) DJ Khaled (44) Tina Turner (80)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Tasha Barnes (36)

Ruby Hambrick

Mikayla Duncan (17)

Gentry Piper (16)

Creedence Ramsey Torres (4)

Cody Sadberry (46)

Amy Ward (17)

Eddie Griffin (55)

Anne Hollis

Jillian Strader (12)

James Brooks (66)

everlee jade rowland

Mark & Lacy Murphey

Brandi & Larry Edmonds (14)

Scott & Gayle Palmer (42)

Neil & Barbara Hoff (45)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.