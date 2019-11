Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-29-19

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Russell Wilson (31) Chadwick Boseman (42) Howie Mandel (64)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

FRIDAY

APRIL DAWN MARTIN (42)

Michael Simmons (54)

REESE “Pop-Pop” Reynolds (60)

Iyana Wynotta (12)

Saphira Gundelach (11)

Zayden Xeriah (6)

Elizabeth Rivera (50)

Rene Delgado (15)

Pam Kissner

Mike Knight (41)

Emma Martinez

Linda Lacy-Williams

Erika Duffy (102)

SATURDAY

Emery Reams (7)

Rose Gonzales (65)

Kimberly Richardson

Abby Pycraft (16)

Brandi Long

Brantley Echols (7)

Melody Rice

Avery Jo Webb (2)

Kaitlyn Hillis (27)

Orlando Perez (36)

Michael Morrow (65)

Harold Rice (54)

James & Suki Brooks (40)

SUNDAY

Breanna Howery (24)

Cristin Cierra (31)

Maddox Palmer (6)

Mary & Michael Brothers (19)

Freddie & Carla King (40)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.