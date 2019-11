Birthdays & Anniversaries 11-6-19

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Emma Stone (31) Kelly Rutherford (51) SALLY FIELD (73)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Deanna Diaz (34)

Olicia Canales-DeLaCruz (31)

Benny Lee Cortez (6)

Kaitlyn Veitenheimer (23)

Jimmy Boyd (77)

Haley Chokas

Jessie Rae O’Dell (1)

Haylee Robertson (18)

Michaela Chunn (23)

Brooklyn Surles (10)

Sandra Kieschnick

Brenden Ellis (17)

Gabriella Sanchez (7)

Cole Dorsey (10)

Mike Holder (70)

Jimmy Koontz (85)

JIMMY BOYD (76)

TJ DELUNA (10)

Sara Jane Brown (11)

Debbie & Gene Fletcher

Jerry & Angie Fillmon (5)

Amery and Yolanda Robinson (9)

WILLIAM & CYNTHIA NORRIS (37)

Reggie & Pamela Bruce (40)

Marvin & Dianne Tate (43)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.