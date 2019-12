Birthdays & Anniversaries 12-19-19

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

Jake Gyllenhaal (39) Alyssa Milano (47) Criss Angel (52)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Jim Ingalls (36)

Terri Elliott (68)

Eli Carter (20)

Destiney Sisk (27)

Gunnar Valverde (18)

Brooke Hawkins (17)

Janis Due Latimer (82)

Isaiah Sabine (10)

Debbie Mitchell

Viola Reid (1)

Jake Castle (33)

George & Patsy Johnson (50)

Bob & Jan Weaver (51)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.