Birthdays & Anniversaries 7-11-19

HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

LIL KIM (45), JEFF CORWIN (52), RICHIE SAMBORA (60)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Renee Travaglini (60)

Rodney Buchanan

Angie Lynn (45)

Carlos Paniagua (37)

Cyndie Chandler

Luis Higareda Jr. (20)

TOBY PETERSON (42)

Kelton Reed (22)

Julie Sullivan

Aaron Foster (37)

Bill Delong

Dylan Bussey

Macy Rodriguez

Angela Lynn

Marilyn Watson

Ruth Ann Sadberry

Ken & Jean McKinney

Tom & Lori Slaton (28)

Diana & Ralph Self (50)

Sam & Paula Tompkins (50)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.