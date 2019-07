HERE ARE SOME FAMOUS PEOPLE BORN ON THIS DATE

ELLE KING (30), OLIVIA MUNN (39), TOM CRUISE (57)

LOCAL TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS & ANNIVERSARIES

Malia Jones (12)

Isabella Amador (13)

Jeni Fatheree (35)

Gary McAlister (71)

Carmen McSpadden

Brandon Glidewell (27)

LINDA Brom (72)

Clifton Key (91)

Arlina Jentsch

Carey & Steven Wheeler (32)

Connie & Bob Eakin (50)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS YOU WOULD LIKE US TO MENTION ON OUR SHOW PLEASE E-MAIL THEM TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.